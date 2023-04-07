CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.67 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $70.82 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,095.28 or 1.00036450 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09028156 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,307,392.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

