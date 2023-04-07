CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.45.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

