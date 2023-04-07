CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.49. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.