CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $569,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.