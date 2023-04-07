CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

