CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.81 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,784 shares of company stock worth $9,274,601. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.