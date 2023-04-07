CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

