CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

