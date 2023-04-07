CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 319 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK opened at $287.68 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.