CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 571 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

