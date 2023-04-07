Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and $1.16 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29367757 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $570,451.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

