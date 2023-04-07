Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.59. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

