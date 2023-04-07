China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
CHEAF opened at $0.39 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CHEAF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.