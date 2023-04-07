Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $11.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,940.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.38 per share.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,608.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,539.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.