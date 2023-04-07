Chorus Aviation Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
CHR opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.24.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.