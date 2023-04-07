Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,879. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.