Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 5,132,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

