Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.85. 575,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,062. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

