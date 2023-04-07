Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 2.8% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,421. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

