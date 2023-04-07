Citigroup Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.25

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 612,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

