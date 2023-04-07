Citigroup Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.25

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 612,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.