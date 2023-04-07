Citigroup Increases Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $13.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pulmonx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 69.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $3,327,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

