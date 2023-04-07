Citigroup Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $325.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $303.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.25.

Penumbra Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $274.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.41 and its 200-day moving average is $224.18. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $285.99.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

