Citigroup Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $142.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.88 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

