Clarus Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 3,430,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,918. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

