Clarus Group Inc. Sells 2,663 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTIN. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,868 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 5,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.