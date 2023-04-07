Clarus Group Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after buying an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.