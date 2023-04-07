Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. 4,338,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

