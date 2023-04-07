Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Shell by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 4,338,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

