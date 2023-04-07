Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas Sells 346 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
