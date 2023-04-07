Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas Sells 346 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

