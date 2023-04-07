Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,936.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,936.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. 1,079,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,393. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

