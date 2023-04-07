Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,550 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $40.29. 8,095,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,486,690. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

