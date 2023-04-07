Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

HES traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,152. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.