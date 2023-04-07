Close Asset Management Ltd Has $10.04 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,149 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

