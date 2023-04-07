Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,428 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $32,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

BDX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.69. 1,369,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,701. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

