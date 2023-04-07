Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and $911,032.94 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 444,496,116 coins and its circulating supply is 240,683,650 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

