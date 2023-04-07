Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$60.00 and a 12-month high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.495614 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

