Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CIGI traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.49.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

