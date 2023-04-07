Comcast’s (CMCSA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,359,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,107,186. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

