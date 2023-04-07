Comerica Bank Acquires 10,200 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

