Comerica Bank Acquires 78,059 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,472 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Tapestry worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tapestry by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 417,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

