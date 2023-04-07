Comerica Bank Purchases 105,936 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

