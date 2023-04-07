Comerica Bank Purchases 12,309 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Repligen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 0.7 %

Repligen stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.