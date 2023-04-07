Comerica Bank Purchases 17,687 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.