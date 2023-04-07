Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.0 %

CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

