Comerica Bank Sells 1,458 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.27 and its 200 day moving average is $242.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

