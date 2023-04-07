Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.28.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

