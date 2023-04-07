Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 701,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.