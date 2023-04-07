Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 701,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,399. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

