Comparing Gatos Silver (GATO) & The Competition

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 107 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -25.46% -2.24% -1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -18.11 Gatos Silver Competitors $1.85 billion -$14.19 million -0.15

Gatos Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gatos Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 652 3086 3821 78 2.44

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Gatos Silver’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gatos Silver competitors beat Gatos Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

