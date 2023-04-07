Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Company Profile

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

